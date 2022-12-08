‘Consulted Gen Bajwa over no-confidence vote against Imran Khan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faorgh Naseem has admitted to seeking advice from former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa over the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, MQM-P leader Faorgh Naseem noted that he has a ‘good relationship’ with former COAS Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“I consulted the former COAS when a no-confidence motion was tabled against former prime minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the conversation was not in an official capacity.

However, he said, the ex-COAS advised me to do whatever I think is best for my political interest. The former law minister added Gen Bajwa told him that he was completely free to make a decision that suits his party.

“Neither General (R) Bajwa was giving any instructions nor were we taking any”, Farogh Naseem claimed, adding that he also contacted businessman friends and the bureaucrat at the time of no-confidence vote.

Read More: Imran Khan admits extending Gen Bajwa’s tenure was a ‘mistake’

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister succeeded.

Following the resignation of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house began the proceedings on the matter.

The joint opposition needed the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

Comments