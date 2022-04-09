LIVE: Voting on no-confidence motion begins

ISLAMABAD: Following the resignation of NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house began the proceedings for the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The session that began at 10.30 am in the morning was adjourned four times during the day and the members from the treasury and opposition benches expressed their opinion.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

NA speaker, deputy speaker resign

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday resigned from their post.

As per details, both the NA speaker and deputy speaker have resigned from their post rather than holding voting on the no-confidence motion.

Before announcing his resignation, Qaiser said that he had received “important documents” from the cabinet, which he invited the leader of the opposition and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to see.

“In line with our laws and the need to stand for our country, I have decided that I can’t remain on the position of speaker and thereby resign,” he said.

“Because this is a national duty and it is the Supreme Court’s decision, I will ask the panel chairman Ayaz Sadiq to run the session,” Qaiser said.

Federal govt approves sharing ‘threatening letter’ with CJP, Senate chairman

The federal cabinet on Saturday gave the approval to share the ‘threatening letter’ with the important personalities of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The emergency meeting of the federal cabinet was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss the important issues of the country.

Maryam demands action against Imran Khan, speaker, deputy speaker

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday demanded of the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of the brazen violation of its decision on the deputy speaker ruling.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: “Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government.”

Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

PM Imran stopped NA speaker from voting on no-trust motion: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers have stopped the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser from conducting the voting on the no-trust motion during the ongoing extraordinary session, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A high-level session was held at the NA Secretariat today to hold consultations over the voting on the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. The key session was chaired by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and attended by the secretary, additional secretary and other senior officers.

Sources told ARY News that the secretary and additional secretary have advised the NA speaker to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion today. They added that the NA Secretariat and the speaker have no option other than implementing the Supreme Court (SC) orders for the no-trust vote.

Shehbaz Sharif demands immediate voting

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded immediate voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly chaired by Panel of Chair member Amjad Khan Niazi, Shehbaz Sharif said that a special session of the National Assembly was being held today on the orders of the Supreme Court.

PML-N president said, “We have been sitting since morning. The session is being postponed with excuses. We do not have time to listen to the nonsense of government members.”

He said that Mr. speaker will respond to the nonsense but the first vote should be held, Mr. speaker’s no-confidence motion has been submitted, and voting should be held on it.

Crucial NA session proceedings

Following the recitation of the Holy Quran and national anthem, the speaker allowed the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to begin his speech.

Speaking on the floor of NA, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in the country’s history when the Supreme Court rejected the deputy speaker’s ruling.

“SC decision had made Pakistan’s future bright,” he said and urged the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the apex court as its directions were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz, Asad Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution.

“The foreign conspiracy against PM Imran-led PTI govt should also be discussed in today’s NA session,” the speaker said while interrupting the opposition leader.

This prompted PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to tell the speaker that he would be violating the court’s directives by delaying voting in no-trust motion.

Asad Qaiser again assured that SC’s orders will be followed in true letter and spirit.

After Shehbaz’s speech, Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister began his speech by acknowledging that the joint opposition had the right to table a no-trust motion against the prime minister. “Defending no-trust motion against the prime minister is our obligation.”

Qureshi said the treasury benches intend to fight the no-trust motion in a constitutional, political and democratic manner.

Qureshi said that Pakistan’s history is full of Constitutional violations and on October 12, 1999, the Constitution was blatantly violated.

The foreign minister reiterated that the opposition had been demanding fresh elections for the last four years; and when PM Imran Khan suggested that people should decide the country’s fate, the opposition started staging drama and running away from general elections.

Qureshi was of the view that the cable was presented before National Security Committee (NSC) and the meeting concluded that it was a sensitive matter.

Detailing the decisions taken in the NSC meeting, Qureshi said the national security committee acknowledged that there was interference in Pakistan’s internal matters and a demarche must be issued. “The Foreign Office issued demarches followed NSC directives,” he added.

‘Imran running away from voting’

After Qureshi’s speech, the speaker gave the floor to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver his speech.

Addressing the NA session, the PPP chairman said the NA speaker was continuously violating the SC order by delaying the voting on no-confidence motion.

“Mr. speaker you are violating the SC verdict by not conducting voting. Imran Khan has lost the majority and voting must be held immediately… Go for vote now speaker,” he added.

Lashing out at FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PPP chairman said the foreign minister skipped the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, adding that those who are giving wrong suggestions to Imran Khan are actually thinking of themselves and the future.

“PTI has made the foreign ministry and National Security Committee (NSC) controversial,” he said, adding that they [ruling PTI] had already caused damage to democracy during their four-year tenure and now they are hatching a conspiracy against the 1973 Constitution.

“The PTI government has divided judiciary, establishment, National Assembly and even the entire country,” Bilawal said.

Mazari criticises ECP

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday not only criticised the Opposition but also the Election Commission for becoming a part of a foreign-sponsored effort to oust PM Imran Khan.

In her speech, the PTI leader said that the opposition was invited to see the contents of the threatening memo but they didn’t come for they are a part of the US-sponsored move against PM Imran Khan, who she claimed is taking Pakistan towards an independent foreign policy.

Fawad, Rafique meeting

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique held a cordial meeting during the crucial National Assembly no-trust voting session.

The meeting between two lawmakers took place after the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12:30pm.

In a video, the two MNAs could be seen talking to each other in a friendly environment.

Opposition lawmakers meet NA speaker The lawmakers belonging to joint opposition parties on Saturday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at his chamber. During the meeting, matters pertaining NA proceedings and voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan came under discussion. The meeting agreed that lower house session will resume after the Zuhr prayers break and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will complete his speech.

‘No agreement reached with govt’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday clarified that no agreement was reached with government regarding voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Only voting no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan has to be done in today’s crucial National Assembly session as per SC’s directives, she said in a statement.

“The NA speaker is violating SC orders by deliberately delaying SC orders,” she added.

The clarification from joint opposition comes after it emerged that government and joint opposition have reached an understanding over the voting no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also rejected reports of reaching any understanding with PTI regarding voting on no-trust.

SC verdict

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

The court directed the government not to stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

‘Won’t accept imported govt’

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said he is saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding nullifying the ruling of deputy speaker NA.

In his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan said Supreme Court should have seen the letter regarding ‘foreign conspiracy to topple my government before giving its decision.

“I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict,” PM Imran Khan said.

PM Imran Khan further said that the decision on Article 63 (A), regarding horse-trading, also added to his disappointment. PM Imran Khan said the consciences of the MNAs are openly being bought in the country but no one is taking action on it.

PM Imran Khan regretted how a US official threatened a state of 220 million people were directed to follow the direction through a no-confidence motion.

Lettergate

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

