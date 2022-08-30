Contempt case: ECP barred from taking action against PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has retrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case pertaining to contempt notice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench against the electoral watchdog’s contempt of commission notice.

During the hearing, Fawad’s counsel Advocate Faisal Farid argued that the ECP is not a court and therefore as per the constitution is not protected by the “contempt of court provisions”.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice seeking a response from the electoral body on September 7 while restraining it from issuing a final order on the matter.

