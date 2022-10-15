Contempt of court plea filed against Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan over his recent remarks on the acquittals of the Sharif family in different cases, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar had moved IHC against Aitzaz over his controversial remarks.

The petition stated that the PPP leader criticized the judiciary after courts acquitted Sharif family in different cases.

The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against veteran politician and senior lawyer and punish him according to the law.

PPP TAKES NOTICE OF AITZAZ AHSAN’S ANTI-SHARIF FAMILY REMARKS

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided to serve notice to senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan over his statements against the Sharif family.

The top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has distanced itself from the recent statement of Ahsan, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy, the sources said.

