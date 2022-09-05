Contempt plea filed against Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry over anti-judiciary remarks, ARY News reported.

Advocate Saleemullah had moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticized judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

During proceedings on August 31, the Islamabad High Court had given Imran Khan another chance to submit a written response to contempt of court proceedings against him in seven days over a threatening speech against a female judge.

The IHC heard proceedings of a contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan with Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressing disappointment over a response from the former prime minister.

