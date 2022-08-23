Imran Khan summoned by IHC in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday a show-cause notice to the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against the former prime minister.

The court summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeking the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Read more: Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC today: sources

It may be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took notice of former prime minister’s remarks in which he allegedly threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and decided to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till August 25 in a terrorism case.

During the hearing, the Islamabad High Court ordered the PTI chief to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

Comments