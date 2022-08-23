Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has decided not to appear before ATC for bail extension in a terrorism case, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

The sources say Khan will decide about appearing before ATC after consultation with his legal team, which is he set to meet later in the day, today.

It has been learnt that the former prime minister will appear before the ATC for extension in his bail after attending Haripur public gathering.

It may be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till August 25 in a terrorism case.

According to details, the court relaxed some of the objections raised by the IHC Registrar on the bail petition as the court approved his pre-arrest bail for three days.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered Khan to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

