Controlling inflation is government’s top priority: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that controlling inflation is the topmost priority of his government and overpricing during the holy month of Ramadan would not be tolerated, ARY News reported.

Addressing cabinet members in the maiden meeting, the prime minister said that people are suffering from inflation but subsidies are being given to ‘Ashrafia’.

“Tax evaders and officials involved in facilitating tax evasion will not be spared,” Shehbaz Sharif added. He said that black sheep in the government institutions would be identified and brought to justice

Speaking on possible overpricing and hoarding during Ramadan, the prime minister said that an increase in the prices of essential commodities is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the economic revival and controlling inflation are among their top priorities.

The newly appointed federal ministers attended the maiden cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, the 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took oath at the President House.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz recommended a list of lawmakers to President Zardari for appointment as federal ministers, including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik, Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal.

The recommended list also includes Amir Maqam, Owais Laghari, Ata Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Pirzada, Ishaq Dar, Mussadiq Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema and Mohsin Naqvi.