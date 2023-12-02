Controversy erupts over Sindh MDCAT 2023 retest

KARACHI: The retest of the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam also became controversial after the question paper leaked on social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Health Minister Saad Khalid dismissed the reports of the MDCAT question paper leak, meanwhile, just 12 hours before the admission test, the paper was leaked on social media.

However, a student in participated in the recent MDCAT exam experienced a challenge as she was initially marked as failed on the test portal, despite receiving an email from the relevant authorities confirming her success in the exam.

READ: MDCAT 2023: Sindh to reconduct entry tests on this date

Earlier, Health Minister Saad Khalid confirmed the findings of an investigation committee, which unequivocally established that the MDCAT 2023 paper was indeed leaked.

“We have decided to reconduct the examination after seeing the report,” he added.

The minister informed that he has recommended to hand over the responsibility for overseeing the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).