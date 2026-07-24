Conveyance allowance for govt employees increased by 50pc

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a 50% increase in the monthly conveyance allowance for government employees across all pay scales.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has issued an official notification formalizing the revised allowance rates, which will apply to employees from Grade 1 to Grade 20, as well as officers in higher grades.

Under the revised structure, the monthly conveyance allowance for employees in Grades 1 to 4 has been increased from Rs1,785 to Rs2,677.

Employees in Grades 5 to 10 will now receive Rs2,898 per month, while the allowance for Grades 11 to 15 has been raised to Rs4,284. Officers in Grades 16 to 20 and above will receive a revised monthly conveyance allowance of Rs7,500, in accordance with the notification issued by the Finance Department.

The increase is part of the provincial government’s revised compensation measures for public sector employees and will take effect as specified in the official notification.

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Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet approved a 100 percent increase in performance allowance for government officers serving in the attorney cadre, doubling the existing rate from 60 percent.

The provincial government has formally approved the increase as part of a revised policy for attorney cadre officers.

An official notification states that the performance allowance will be equivalent to the officer’s initial basic pay under the 2022 pay scale. However, the pension or gratuity will not be added to it, and it will remain subject to income tax.

The notification further states that the allowance will not be payable during periods of extraordinary leave, long-term leave, or suspension.