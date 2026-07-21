The Government of Balochistan has approved a seven percent Ad Hoc relief allowance for all permanent government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22, aimed at providing financial support amid rising inflation.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Finance Department, the allowance will take effect from 1 July 2026 and will be calculated at 7 percent of an employee’s current basic salary.

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Following the approval, the government employees will get their July salary with the addition of the Ad Hoc allowance.

The Finance Department has clarified that the allowance will be subject to income tax under existing laws, with the applicable tax deducted at the time salaries are paid.

The notification also underlined numerous conditions: the Ad Hoc Relief Allowance will not be treated as part of an employee’s permanent basic pay. Instead, it will be paid as a separate component of the monthly salary.

The 7 percent allowance will also not be included in the calculation of pension, gratuity, or other retirement benefits.

Employees on extraordinary leave will not be entitled to receive the allowance during their period of leave. However, payments will resume in accordance with the rules once they return to duty.

Following the decision, the provincial government has directed all relevant departments and accounts offices to implement the notification with immediate effect.

Officials have been instructed to ensure accurate payment of the allowance by taking into account each employee’s grade, current basic salary, tax deductions, and leave record during salary processing.