‘Cool but hot’: Neelam Muneer shares her latest pictures

Actor Neelam Muneer stunned social media with her new pictures that are going viral.

The viral pictures in which Neelam Muneer wore a black top and blue denim jeans got millions of lies from the users of the picture and video-sharing platforms Instagram.

“Finally the QUEEN has posted.”

“Wow beauty”

“so nice”

“Very lovely”

“Gorgeous”

“Barbie girl”

The actor is among the most popular showbiz celebrities on Instagram with millions of followers. She keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional happenings on the interactive platform.

Earlier, the celebrity shared images of her in a three-piece suit. Moreover, she shared visuals of her Swat outing too.

The actor is currently seen ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ tells the story of Rabi’s fight to prove herself innocent in the murder of husband Mateen (Shuja Asad). In the latest episode, she attempts to commit suicide after knowing that her husband married Zeba (Nida Khan) to have a child. But she accidentally kills him.

The cast also features Sami Khan, Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali.

The drama, written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Monday at 8PM PST only on ARY Digital.

