Neelam Muneer offers a peek into her ‘Happy Sunday’

Film and TV A-lister Neelam Muneer Khan offered a glimpse of her Sunday life on social media, her post has gone viral.

Taking to her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star shared a new post on the feed, giving a peek into her perfect weekend by the sea.

The picture and video gallery captioned with “Happiness,” sees the celebrity spend some quality time with the kids around the beach. Khan is also heard having a conversation with the kids in her native language.

The now-viral post received love from the millions of followers of Neelam Muneer Khan on social media, with thousands of likes, in addition to numerous heartfelt compliments for the actor in the comments section.

Have a look at some of the comments on the social platform. How Cute Mashallah ❤️

You are so pure hearted ❤️🙌

Purest soul alive

Mash Allah cutest kids with cutest human on earth

Loved your performance as Raabi. Your acting in this drama is so beautiful Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on the visual-sharing platform, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.5 million followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) Earlier, Khan posted snaps to flaunt her new fringed hairstyle while she donned a floral printed co-ord set. On the work front, Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she is currently winning hearts as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘. Also read – ‘Calm and composed’: Neelam Muneer Khan Written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, the drama also stars Sami Khan, Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Nida Khan, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) It airs in prime time every Monday on ARY Digital.

