Australia’s Connolly scripts history with five-for against South Africa

Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly smashed multiple records with his match-winning spell in the third ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

After opting to bat first at Mackay, the hosts posted a mammoth 431-run total on the scoreboard.

Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Cameron Green smashed centuries, while Alex Carey scored an unbeaten 50 to guide Australia to the commanding total in the game.

In response, South Africa’s batting lineup tumbled and they were bowled out for 155 inside 24.5 overs.

Australia won the game by a 276-run margin to avoid a whitewash in the three-match ODI series.

Australia’s Cooper Connolly was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, bagging a five-wicket haul.

At 22 years and two days, the left-arm spinner is now the youngest Australian to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Previously, the record was held by Craig McDermott, who took a five-for against Pakistan in 1987 at the age of 22 years and 204 days.

Cooper Connolly’s 5/22 in six overs are also the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in ODIs, surpassing Brad Hogg who took five wickets for 32 runs against West Indies in 2005.

The 22-year-old all-rounder has also become the first Australian spinner to take a five-for against South Africa in ODIs.

Cooper Connolly is also just the second Australian left-arm finger spinner to have bagged a five-for, joining former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who picked up five wickets against Sri Lanka in 2004.