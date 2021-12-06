Cop arrested for killing Karachi youth in ‘fake’ encounter

KARACHI: A policeman was arrested on Monday for killing a youth in a ‘fake’ encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town No 5, ARY News reported.

The FIR against the Karachi cop has been registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The arrested cop also failed to convince investigators regarding his motive in encounter of 20-year-old Karachi youth, said sources.

The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association.

Taking action, the SSP has also suspended SHO Orangi Azam Gopang from the post in an alleged encounter case.

Talking to ARY News, DIG West Nasir Aftab said that an inquiry committee has been formed to probe an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

اورنگی ٹاؤن میں ڈمپر ایسوسی ایشن کے صدر حاجی لیاقت کے بیٹے کو مبینہ مقابلے میں مارنے والےاہلکار توحید کو حراست میں لے کر لاک اپ کر دیا گیا، ڈی آئی جی ویسٹ کی جانب سے چار افسران پر مشتمل تحقیقاتی کمیٹی جلد رپورٹ تیار کر کے ذمہ داران کا تعین کرے گی pic.twitter.com/2WvceVyrds — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a large number of family members and fellows of a victim, who had been killed in an alleged police encounter, has staged a sit-in outside Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident reported earlier today, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area on Monday.

Read more: Karachi: Arrested robbers confess to looting over 25 TikTokers

As per details, the encounter with five robbers, riding on motorbikes, took place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Weste, Nasir Aftab said, the criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!