Cop dies after being hit by speeding vehicle at National Highway

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: An over-speeding vehicle hit policemen at a police check-point on National Highway, killing one of the cops while injuring another, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the cops erected a checkpoint at National Highway near Naushahro Feroze and tried to stop a vehicle.

“The vehicle however did not stop and hit two cops standing at the post,” they said adding that the two were shifted to the hospital in injured condition with one of them succumbing to injuries during treatment.

The police said that it was taking help from toll plaza records, CCTV cameras to identify the suspected vehicle.

Recently, a traffic policeman received injuries as a speeding car ran over him in Karachi.

According to the details, the speeding car ran over the traffic cop at the city’s Numaish Chowrangi, when he tried to stop a motorist. The injured cop was rushed to the hospital, while the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have started searching for the driver.

