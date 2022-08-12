Cop foils mugging bid, shoots dead alleged robber

KARACHI: A plain-clothed policeman on Friday foiled a mugging bid in Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi and shot dead one of the alleged muggers as two other accomplices were able to flee, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, three muggers attempted to loot a plain-clothed cop and as soon as they were about to flee after the snatching bid, the policeman opened fire on them.

“A mugger identified as Muhammad Nabi was shot dead in the incident and a 9-mm pistol and ammunition was recovered on him,” they said, adding that other suspects were able to flee from the occasion.

The cop has been identified as Aslam Pasha and was posted at New Town police station. “Investigations are underway to further probe the matter,” they said.

Incidents of robbers being arrested in injured condition or killed during mugging bids have been reported in the city previously and recently, the police claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition over their alleged involvement in killing a citizen during a robbery bid in Nazimabad area of the city.

According to police, a raid was carried out to arrest the suspects who opened fire on the raiding team. “During an exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested in injured condition.”

They said that mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were involved in opening fire during a mugging bid in Nazimabad, killing a man named Shakir Ali. The brother of the victim got a murder case registered against the suspects.

