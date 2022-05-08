Two muggers arrested in injured condition in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition over their alleged involvement in killing a citizen during a robbery bid in Nazimabad area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a raid was carried out to arrest the suspects who opened fire on the raiding team. “During an exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested in injured condition.”

They said that mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were involved in opening fire during a mugging bid in Nazimabad, killing a man named Shakir Ali. The brother of the victim got a murder case registered against the suspects.

Recently, police apprehended two suspects after a chase near Kati Pahari area in district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near Kati Pahari area,” they said.

The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone and cash from their possession.

