Muggers allegedly involved in killing youngster arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have apprehended five alleged muggers, three of which were allegedly involved in killing a youngster in Karachi during a robbery bid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, five alleged muggers were arrested from Shafiq Mor area in Karachi after a police encounter and after interrogation, it emerged that three of them were involved in killing a youngster named Usama on resistance during a robbery within the remits of Sir Syed police station.

The weapon recovered from one of the suspects identified as Abdul Rahim had matched with the bullet that hit the youngster. “The CCTV footage of the incident had also revealed the presence of suspects during the robbery bid,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that rising incidents of mugging and killings during robbery bids in the city have raised serious questions on the performance of the LEAs in overcoming street crime activities in the business hub of the country.

Yesterday, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

Read More: ATHAR MATEEN KILLING: CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS ALLEGED MURDERERS

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

Comments