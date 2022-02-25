Karachi police arrest robbers in injured condition after a chase

KARACHI: Police on Friday apprehended two suspects after a chase near Kati Pahari area in district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near Kati Pahari area,” they said.

The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone and cash from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government has deployed police commandos from Special Security Unit (SSU) on Karachi roads to deal with rising street crimes in the metropolitan.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in view of the prevailing law and order situation. As per the decision, the SSU commandos were deployed at major hot spots in Karachi from Thursday (tomorrow).

The police commandos are responsible for snap-checking, while Madadgar 15 personnel will be deployed at major thoroughfares in the city.

A complete failure of law enforcers to counter an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just one and half months of 2022.

