Karachi: Two robbers arrested after shootout with police

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were arrested in injured condition after a shootout with police in New Karachi in the wee hours of Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the shootout took place in Sector A-3 of the neighbourhood. On seeing the personnel, suspects opened fire at them in a bid to escape from the scene.

Also Read: Maids rob family of gold ornaments, cash in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

As the policemen returned fire, two robbers got wounded and were later taken into custody while one managed to flee.

Two pistols, one motorcycle, and four mobile phones were seized from their custody, a police official said, adding the suspects had looted mobile phones, cash and other valuables from two citizens at their doorstep the previous day.

Also Read: Burqa-clad man stabs two doctors at Jinnah Hospital Karachi

A video of the suspects committing the crime emerged on social media, wherein their faces could be clearly seen, he said.

Mohammad Irfan, one of the detained suspects, had previously been behind the bars.

Comments