Cop injured in grenade attack on Charsadda police station

CHARSADDA: A cop sustained injuries following a grenade attack on Shabqadar police station by unidentified assailants in Charsadda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified assailants carried out a grenade attack on Shabqadar police station in Charsadda. The officials said that the assailants on a motorcycle hurled a grenade towards the police station and restored to heavy firing.

Police said that the attackers fled from the scene after police retaliation. A cop sustained injuries in the attack. A search operation was commenced in the area to arrest the attackers.

Earlier in February, three police officials had sustained wounds when two hand grenades were lobbed at Peshawar’s Phando police station.

An unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth had hurled two hand grenades at the police station and got away. As a result of the attack, three cops were wounded and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

CCTV footage available with ARY News showed a man tossing hand grenades from outside the police station.

