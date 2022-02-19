Peshawar police station attacked with grenades, 3 cops injured

PESHAWAR: At least three police officials got wounded when two hand grenades were lobbed at Peshawar’s Phando police station early Saturday morning.

According to the police, an unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth hurled two hand grenades at the police station at 6:24am and got away.

Also Read: One shot dead, another injured in Peshawar attack

As a result of the attack, three cops were wounded and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

A bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and collected evidence. It confirmed that grenades were hurled at the police station.

Also Read: CTD Sindh arrest terrorism suspect in Peshawar raid

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows a man tossing hand grenades from outside the police station.

A police official said that the police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence. A letter has been written to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further probe into the incident.

Comments