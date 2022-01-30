One shot dead, another injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: One person was killed while other sustained injuries after unidentified men opened fire on them at Peshawar’s Ring Road area, ARY NEWS reported.

The police confirmed the incident and said that it occurred within the remits of Gulbahar police station after unidentified men attacked two people. “The deceased has been identified as William Siraj,” they said.

The police said that they have launched a search operation after the attack and are also taking help from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the suspects and their possible motive behind the attack.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said yesterday that the country could witness an increase in incidents of terrorism in the next two months.

In an interview with BBC, the minister said sleeper cells of banned outfits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have become active. There is sufficient evidence that India’s RAW was involved in the Jauhar Town blast in Lahore, he said, adding the man behind the recent Anarkali blast has not been traced yet.

Rasheed said he feels that the Afghan Taliban don’t have influence over the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Some TTP men have joined the militant Daesh, he claimed.

He said the TTP demands, including the release of its prisoners, cannot be accepted.

