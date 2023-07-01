Cop injured in grenade attack on Quetta police station

QUETTA: A cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on the third day of Eidul Azha and fled from the scene.

As per details, unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade from Benazir bridge which blew near the main gate of the police station.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the attacker hurling a hand grenade. After the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Heavy contingent of police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) rushed to the scene, whereas, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also summoned.

The wounded cop was identified as Abdus Saboor Achakzai who was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical assistance.

A few days ago, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a Rangers checkpost on Ghareeb Shah Road Lyari Karachi.

According to police officials, the unidentified men hurled the hand grenade at the Ranger’s checkpost and fled the spot of the incident.

The police said that no casualties were reported in the attack. Police and Ranger are present on the spot of the incident and Bomb Disposal Sqauad has also rushed to the site.