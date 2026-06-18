LOWER DIR: A police constable was martyred and three others were seriously injured in a terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, terrorists launched an attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost late at night, triggering an intense exchange of fire that continued for nearly an hour.

During the attack, Constable Muhammad Ismael, a resident of Badwan, sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom.

Police sources said security personnel responded bravely to the assault, forcing the attackers to flee the area. A heavy police contingent was later deployed to the scene, and a search operation was launched to trace the fleeing terrosists.

Lower Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Furqan Bilal, expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Constable Muhammad Ismail and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The martyred constable set a remarkable example of duty, bravery and sacrifice that will always be remembered,” the DPO said.

According to police, the funeral prayers of Constable Muhammad Ismail were offered at the Police Lines in Timergara on Thursday. Senior police officials, members of the district administration and people from various walks of life attended the funeral.

Read more: Four ring leaders among 21 Khwarij killed in Miran Shah, North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Earlier Operation

Earlier, twenty-one Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, security forces continued their series of intelligence-based operations by engaging multiple Khwarij hideouts in the general area of Miran Shah and its surrounding localities in North Waziristan district.

The military’s media wing said that following intense exchanges of fire over the past 72 hours, 21 more Khwarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khwarij were killed, including four ring leaders identified as Khalid Raza alias Salar, Muftoon, Musa and Imran alias Ayan.