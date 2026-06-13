RAWALPINDI: Twenty-one Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, security forces continued their series of intelligence-based operations by engaging multiple Khwarij hideouts in the general area of Miran Shah and its surrounding localities in North Waziristan district.

The military’s media wing said that following intense exchanges of fire over the past 72 hours, 21 more Khwarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khwarij were killed, including four ring leaders identified as Khalid Raza alias Salar, Muftoon, Musa and Imran alias Ayan.

The ISPR said the operation dealt a significant blow to the terrorist network operating in the area.

The killed Kharji leaders were highly wanted for their involvement in numerous terrorist activities, including killing of security forces personnel and innocent civilians.

With the latest operation, the total number of Khwarij killed in the ongoing intelligence-based operations has risen to 48, the statement added.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian-sponsored Khwarij, who had remained actively involved in terrorist activities and the killing of innocent civilians.

It added that sanitisation operations would continue to eliminate any remaining Khwarij hiding in the area.

“The relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement said.

27 Khwarij killed in Miran Shah IBO: ISPR