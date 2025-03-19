Cop suspended for refusing to pay for sherbet bottle in Karachi

KARACHI: A police officer was suspended for refusing to pay for a sherbet bottle in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In yet another case of police high-handedness, a cop forcibly took a beverage bottle (rose sherbet) from a shopkeeper in Sher Shah area of Karachi.

The incident took place at a shop within the jurisdiction of Site B police station. The viral video showed a police sub-inspector forcibly taking a rose sherbet bottle without paying.

The shopkeeper resisted, stating he was just a salesman, but the cop insisted, even revealing his face by removing his mask, stating, “It doesn’t matter, just inform the shop owner about me.”

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Madadgar 15, Imran Shaukat, swiftly responded to the Ary News report and suspended Sub-Inspector Javed.

Read more: VIDEO: Karachi police beat up fruit seller in front of minor daughter

Earlier, a viral video surfaced showing a Karachi police officer and three companions assaulting a street fruit seller in front of his young daughter.

As the vendor objected to them taking a melon without permission, they started harassing him.

The viral video shows the street fruit seller getting assaulted in front of his minor daughter by a Karachi police officer and his three companions.

The terrified child watching helplessly as her father is beaten up and verbally abused by the officers.

The dispute reportedly began when the fruit seller objected to the Karachi police officer who was taking a melon without permission.

The incident sparked public outrage, leading to the dismissal of constable Zafar and the suspension of three other officers.

SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Sunday met the fruit seller.

The high-ranking police official invited the street fruit seller to his office, presented him with a bouquet and personally sought details of the incident.

Speaking at the occasion, SSP central Zeeshan Siddiqui assured the fruit seller of the department’s support.

“The Sindh Police stand with you. This was an individual act, not representative of the entire force. There are good and bad people everywhere,” he said.

He also briefed the vendor on the disciplinary actions being taken against the involved Karachi police officers.