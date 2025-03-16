VIDEO: Karachi police beat up fruit seller in front of minor daughter

KARACHI: A viral video has surfaced showing a Karachi police officer and three of his associates assaulting a fruit seller in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area.

Video footage shows the terrified child watching helplessly as her father is beaten up and verbally abused by the officers.

The dispute reportedly began when the fruit seller objected to the Karachi police officer who was taking a melon without permission.

The viral video has drawn extensive condemnation, highlighting yet another police misconduct case in Karachi.

In a swift response to the public outcry, SSP Central took notice of the incident. Constable Zafar, the officer seen assaulting the vendor, has been dismissed from service, while three other officers involved have been suspended.

This incident has reignited discussions about police accountability and the treatment of street vendors in Pakistan.

Public outrage over such incidents often leads to temporary disciplinary actions, but systemic reforms remain an insistent need.

Meanwhile, SSP Central has ordered an inquiry for further departmental action against the suspended officers.

SSP Central stated that strict action would be taken against the officers shown in the viral video.