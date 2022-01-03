Cop wounded in grenade blast in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman sustained injuries in a grenade blast at Karachi’s Maripur Road on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that a cop named Imran sustained wounds on his hand and other parts of the body. The grenade explosion has occurred at Maripur Road.

The injured cop said in his statement that unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade near him and fled from the scene. Police officials said that further investigation is underway.

READ: ENMITY SUSPECTED AS 13 KILLED IN KARACHI MINI-TRUCK CRACKER ATTACK

The wounded policeman was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance

Earlier in December last year, three people had gotten injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

Police had said a hand grenade was tossed at a petrol pump in Wadh Bazaar, as a result of which three people got injured.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!