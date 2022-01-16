Coronavirus cases surface in Islamabad colleges

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases have surfaced in two educational institutions of the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Six coronavirus cases have surfaced in two colleges of Islamabad, leading the health authorities to ask the local administration to immediately close the educational institutions.

The district health officer (DHO) Islamabad sent a letter to the deputy commissioner to close the colleges after the detection of coronavirus cases. Three cases have been detected in IMCG 614 and IMCG F-6/2.

The DHO Islamabad directed to close both colleges till further orders and conduct disinfectant spray. The local administration was also directed to conduct testing and contact tracing of the Covid-positive students.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the number of Omicron cases in Punjab has reached 462 after 28 more people tested positive for the highly-contagious variant of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

According to the provincial health department, the province has so far reported 462 cases of Omicron of which 432 are reported in Lahore.

“As many as 28 more cases of the variant were reported during the last 24 hours in Lahore,” the department said and added that Omicron cases were also increasing in other cities of Pakistan’s largest province.

“The positivity ratio in Lahore has peaked to 8.3 per cent,” it said.

The health department said that containment of the new variant in Lahore has become a challenging task for the health authorities as the positivity ratio has gone beyond six per cent in the provincial capital today.

