Coronavirus claims 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 584 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After reporting 20 more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,175 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 166,564.

415 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 153,619.

Earlier today, the COVID-19 has claimed 83 more lives, during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 26,413, according to the daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

READ: ANOTHER MAN ARRESTED FOR ISSUING FAKE COVID VACCINATION CERTIFICATES IN LAHORE

The latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,902 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases surged to 1,190,136.

Pakistan has conducted 60,537 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,902 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 18,223,308 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.44 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.34%.

The NCOC data showed a decrease in the number of COVID-19 serious patients as the figure dropped down to 5,389.