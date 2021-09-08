Another man arrested for issuing fake COVID vaccination certificates in Lahore

LAHORE: Another man has been arrested for making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates at the Lahore Expo Centre, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, strict action is being taken against those involved in making certificates without being injected with COVID-19 vaccination in the Punjab capital.

The Punjab health department has nabbed another accused of making fake vaccination certificates at the Expo Centre.

A security guard deputed at the Expo Vaccination Centre was receiving a vaccination certificate without receiving the vaccine doses. The man found guilty has been booked on the orders of secretary primary and secondary health Punjab.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the proposed departmental action against the security guard would also be implemented, adding that there was no place in the department for any person involved in such illegal activities.

It may be recalled that last week, the Punjab health department had arrested one of its employees in Lahore for making fake COVID-19 certificate.

The accused Abdul Rehman used to take fake entries by taking bribe of Rs 4,000 from the citizens.