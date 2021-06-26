Coronavirus claims 36 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 36 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,188.

A total of 935 new cases of the virus emerged when 46,842 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 953,842.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 1.99.

Statistics 26 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,842

Positive Cases: 935

Positivity % : 1.99%

Deaths : 36 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 26, 2021

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 898,944 after 1,110 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

As of June 26, as many as 11,440,648 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 2,725,240 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

A total of 14,165,288 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

On Friday, NCOC head Asad Umar foresaw a fourth wave of Covid-19 hitting Pakistan in July.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, the planning and development minister said a meeting of the NCOC reviewed an artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” Umar said, urging people to adhere to the SOPs and get themselves vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.