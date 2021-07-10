Coronavirus claims five more lives in KP, 151 new cases reported

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed 151 new infections of novel coronavirus, whereas, the virus claimed five more lives during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24-hour cut-off period, the province has conceded five Covid-led deaths taking the overall death toll to 4,359 so far.

Moreover, 151 new cases were reported today, taking the total number of infections up to 139,313.

It also said the recoveries from the virus in this period have been 61 taking the total number of people having recuperated from Covid to 133,220.

Pakistan reported 1,828 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 971,304.

35 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,555.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 36,454 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,828 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 3.79 per cent from yesterday’s 3.65pc, it said.

There are a total of 36,454 active cases in the country at present as 912 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 912,295.