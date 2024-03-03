Corps Commander Balochistan visits Gwadar’s flood-hit areas

GWADAR: Corps Commander Balochistan Lt Gen Rahat Naseem on Sunday undertook a visit to the flood-affected areas of Gwadar district to assess the situation firsthand and extend support to the flood victims, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued today, the visit was aimed at personally assessing the situation and extending support to the distressed flood victims.

Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Gwadar Division, the Corps Commander engaged in crucial discussions with local authorities and community leaders to comprehend the challenges confronting the affected populace.

Furthermore, Rahat Nadeem was briefed on the immediate measures implemented by relief teams to alleviate the suffering of flood-affected victims.

He also interacted with social and regional elders during his visit, reiterating the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to ensure the prompt delivery of relief and rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with civil administration.

Corps Commander Balochistan also assured the affected communities of the Pakistan Army’s steadfast support. With aid teams committed to remaining in the affected regions, timely relief measures will persist to provide comfort and aid to those grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

In a demonstration of their dedication to assisting, the Pakistan Army expedited the delivery of 17 large and small water pumps from Quetta to Gwadar to address the pressing need for water management in flood-affected areas.

The visit of Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem symbolizes the Pakistan Army’s proactive stance in times of crisis, reaffirming their pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder with the citizens of Balochistan, offering solace and assistance in the face of adversity.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Makran and northern and central parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, suspending the normal life and traffic.

The 30-hour-long rains triggered flash floods, submerging most of the areas. Paramilitary forces, called in by the local administration, reached the flood-affected areas and launched rescue and relief operations there. The Gwadar district administration declared a state of emergency in the rain-hit areas.