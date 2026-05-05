RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s top military leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating militant networks and ensuring national security during the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, presided over the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Forum paid rich tribute to the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. Paying profound tribute to their unmatched sacrifices, the Forum reaffirmed that the enduring legacy of the martyrs continues to serve as the bedrock of Pakistan’s national security, unity, and resilience.

The COAS & CDF, Asim Munir, expressed satisfaction over the high standards of operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He commended commanders and formations for their unwavering commitment, vigilance, and success in ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations across the country.

The Forum undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment. The Forum resolved to maintain current operational tempo to decisively dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their support infrastructure, and deny them any operational space within Pakistan.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference acknowledged continued degradation of terrorists and their support infrastructure through operation Ghazb lil Haq. It noted that the irrational and perverted policy of Afghan Taliban regime to provide safe havens to Khawarij and other terrorist organisations, with total disregard to interests of Afghan people, is increasingly backfiring and stands fully exposed.

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Corps Commanders’ Conference noted recent pattern of ongoing propaganda campaign by Taliban regime to falsely portray Pakistan as targeting civilians inside Afghanistan, terming such misleading narratives as part of a coordinated disinformation strategy by the regime to distract attention from their internal failures and play victim card. The Forum categorically rejected these frivolous allegations and reaffirmed that Pakistan’s defensive actions remain focused, precise, and directed solely against infiltrators, terrorist hideouts and support infrastructures.

Deliberating on the broader regional security environment, the Forum noted that emerging geopolitical developments carry significant implications for regional stability. While underscoring the importance of restraint and avoidance of escalation, the Forum acknowledged Pakistan’s continued responsible role in advocating stability and supporting efforts aimed at preventing further deterioration of the situation. It reiterated that peace and stability in the region are intrinsically linked to collective restraint, responsibility and respect for sovereignty.

The Forum congratulated the Nation and Armed Forces on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, recognizing it as a defining moment reflecting national unity, collective resolve, and an unyielding commitment to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty at all costs.

Corps Commanders’ Conference underscored that the national commemoration of Marka-e-Haq serves as a clear message to Indian hubristic political mindset that the Pakistani nation stands united, resilient, and fully prepared. It signifies the unshakeable harmony between the People, Government and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which stands together as “Bunnianum Marsoos” against all internal and external challenges.

The Forum strongly condemned ongoing atrocities, extrajudicial killings, and demographic changes in IIOJK, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political, and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS & CDF directed commanders to maintain the highest levels of vigilance, operational readiness, and adaptability in the face of evolving threats. He emphasized the need for continued focus on professional excellence, integrated response mechanisms