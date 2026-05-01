Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled infiltration attempts along the Pak-Afghan border, killing 13 militants, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military media wing, on 28-29 April 2026, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed in two foiled infiltration attempts along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

In Mohmand District, movement of a group of khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was picked up by the security forces. Own troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, eight khwarij belonging to Indian sponsored, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell.

In another engagement, own troops effectively foiled another infiltration attempt by a group of Khwarij along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan District and after intense fire exchange, five Khwarij were neutralised.

Also Read: Pakistan security forces kill 22 Fitna al Hindustan Khawarij in Khyber operation: ISPR

These engagements once again substantiate Pakistan’s repeated stance regarding abject failure of Afghan Taliban Regime to ensure effective border management on their side. Afghan Taliban Regime must fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.