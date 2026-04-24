Pakistan’s security forces neutralized 22 Fitna-al Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district of KP, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, security forces, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district following reports of militants’ presence.

Troops engaged suspected members of Fitna-al-Khwarij in a prolonged exchange of fire, during which 22 militants were killed. Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said the militants opened indiscriminate fire during the operation, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old child.

Security officials added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed, who were believed to have been involved in a series of attacks in the region.

A clearance operation remains under way to locate any remaining fighters in the area. The military said its counterterrorism campaign, conducted under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” strategy approved by the federal apex committee under the National Action Plan, would continue in an effort to eliminate militancy and improve security across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the killing of four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on 12 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.