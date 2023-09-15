Corruption cases restored against these politicians after SC verdict

Corruption cases against several politicians including former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, former President Asif Ali Zardari and others have been restored after the Supreme Court struck down amendments made to NAB laws by the previous PDM government.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs will once again land in the accountability courts.

These include the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and assets beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Similarly, the reference against former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has also reinstated.

The Kidney Hill reference against Saleem Mandviwala and the assets beyond means reference against Ishaq Dar will also be transferred back to the accountability court.

The NAB reference against Murad Ali Shah will also be transferred back to the accountability court.

In June 2022, the former premier had moved the apex court against amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022.