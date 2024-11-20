Council of Islamic Ideology issues another statement on VPN use

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) issued a statement clarifying that the ‘positive’ use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is not against Sharia, ARY News reported.

In a clarification, the Council of Islamic Ideology emphasized the importance of using technology in line with Islamic principles and promoting responsible digital citizenship.

According to the Council of Islamic Ideology, VPNs are not inherently unlawful, but their usage should be positive and responsible.

“Social media is a powerful tool for expressing thoughts and ideas that can be used for noble purposes. Muslims must follow Islamic teachings, using social media for promoting Islamic knowledge, education, and training,” the statement read.

It added that social media should not be used for defamation, sectarianism, unrest, or unlawful purposes.

The Council of Islamic Ideology added that the government has started registering VPNs, asking the citizens to use use registered VPNs and avoid the unregistered ones.

It added that that it is the government’s responsibility to make it easier for citizens to use social media for legitimate purposes. “The government should take steps to prevent the use of social media for illicit purposes. Simply banning modern media is not the solution to the problems.”

Earlier, the PTA announced a ‘simplified’ registration process for freelancers and organisations.

The software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs via PTA’s official website.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also benefit from this facility, according to a press statement issued by the PTA.

To complete the registration, it is essential to fill out an online form that includes the CNIC, company registration details, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide proof of their affiliation with a project or company, such as a letter or email.

The approval process for this registration is completed within 8 to 10 hours, and so far, over 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this system.

Individuals wishing to use VPNs for commercial purposes must provide the required details and relevant proof from their employer.