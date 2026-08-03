ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday alleged widespread rigging in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, accusing the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and state institutions of manipulating the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sharjeel Memon claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was deprived of victory through large-scale electoral fraud.

“The federal government, the Punjab government, the PML-N, and the Election Commission acted in collusion to defeat PPP candidates in the AJK elections,” he alleged.

Referring to Pakistan’s 2024 general elections, Memon reiterated the PPP’s criticism of the electoral process, claiming that the current federal government came to power through “Form 47” and alleging that the AJK elections represented “Form 47 Plus.”

“Everyone knows the 2024 government was formed through Form 47. The entire country is aware that the mandate was manipulated,” he said.

Memon also alleged that pre-stamped ballot papers bearing the PML-N’s ‘Lion’ election symbol had been distributed to the party’s candidates two days before polling.

“Nayyar Bukhari has presented ballot papers as evidence. The PML-N should explain how ballot papers already stamped with the Lion symbol surfaced before voting,” he claimed.

The PPP leader further alleged that video footage exists showing irregularities during polling and accused Punjab Police personnel of stamping ballot papers inside polling stations.

Rana Sanaullah claims PML-N secured simple majority in AJK elections 2026

Memon warned that the “countdown” for the federal government had begun, claiming the alleged electoral manipulation would have political consequences.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah claimed that the PML-N had secured enough seats to form the next government in the AJK Legislative Assembly after winning a simple majority in the elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad with Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N had won 13 out of 20 seats in the second phases of the elections and had so far secured 23 out of 45 total seats, placing the party in a position to form the government.