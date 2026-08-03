Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured enough seats to form a government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly after winning a simple majority in the elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad with Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N had won 13 out of 20 seats in the second phases of the elections and had so far secured 23 out of 45 total seats, placing the party in a position to form the government.

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He said PML-N candidates also won 10 out of 12 refugee seats, while in the Muzaffarabad Division, the party secured victory on four seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won three seats.

Rana Sanaullah criticised the PPP’s allegations of electoral rigging, saying the party should also explain the basis of its own victories. He claimed that the elections in AJK were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner and that voters had expressed confidence in PML-N.

Rana Sanaullah added that PML-N leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had congratulated the successful candidates in AJK elections 2026.

The adviser also announced that PML-N would approach the Election Commission to investigate incidents reported in Muzaffarabad city. He alleged that an atmosphere of fear was created in the area, restricting voters from reaching polling stations and affecting thousands of votes in favour of his party.

Rana Sanaullah further claimed that various tactics were used to disrupt polling in LA-31 and questioned allegations regarding an alleged attack on PPP leader Latif Akbar, saying no medical report or evidence had been presented to support the claims. He denied that PML-N workers were involved in any firing and termed the allegations propaganda.

Read more: AJK elections 2026: PML-N leads with13 seats in unofficial results

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said peaceful elections in AJK were the result of coordinated efforts by state institutions, administration, police and security agencies.

He attributed PML-N’s success to the party leadership, workers and effective organisational strategy, adding that the performance and future vision of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz influenced the election outcome.

Amir Muqam said the people of AJK voted based on performance and future plans, adding that despite rain and other challenges, voters actively participated in the electoral process.

He urged opposition parties to focus on parliamentary politics and public service instead of protests and allegations.

Rana Sanaullah said a strong democratic government would be established in AJK according to the public mandate, and Pakistan would continue providing support for the development of the region and the Kashmir cause.