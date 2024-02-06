Country music legend Toby Keith dies at 62

American country music singer, songwriter and actor, Toby Keith lost his three-year-long battle with stomach cancer on Monday.

As announced on his official website and social media channels, country music legend Toby Keith, who gave the most-played song of the ’90s in the genre with his debut single ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’, breathed his last yesterday night. The 62-year-old was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” the statement on his social media read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Pertinent to note here that Keith first confirmed his cancer diagnosis in June 2022, when he wrote, “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Keith performed for the first time since his diagnosis in September last year, at the People’s Choice Country Awards, where he received the Country Icon Award.

Born in Clinton, Oklahoma, on July 8, 1961, Keith started his musical career at the young age of 20, when he formed the band Easy Money, with his friends.

The big break for the singer came when a flight attendant gave his demo tape to Mercury Records’ chief, who signed Keith for his debut single ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’, released in 1993.

The chartbuster reached No. 1 on Billboard’s country songs chart before it became the most-played song of the decade in the genre.