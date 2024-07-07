Couple brutally tortures domestic worker in Lahore

LAHORE: Another distressing incident was reported from Lahore’s Defense B area in which a husband and wife allegedly stripped and tortured a 13-year-old domestic worker, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the torture incident, the police filed an FIR over the complaint of the mother of the domestic worker – Tahreem – and arrested the accused – Hassam – allegedly involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police officials claimed that raids were being conducted to arrest Hassam’s wife.

As per the FIR, the accused continued to torture the minor domestic worker Tehreem by stripping her naked over the suspicion of theft, the mother of the victim also claimed in the FIR that the bones of the girl’s hand and nose were broken.

The victim girl was handed over to her mother after her medical examination, while the SP Cantt stated that the perpetrators involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

A day earlier, a female domestic worker fell from the third floor of an apartment in Clifton which led to her legs and arms fractured.

The incident has raised serious concerns and prompted an investigation by local authorities.

The injured housemaid, in a statement, claimed she was drugged and pushed from the apartment. “I did not jump myself; someone pushed me. I am a domestic worker,” she stated.

According to the police officials, the woman suffered multiple fractures, including broken bones in both her legs and hands.