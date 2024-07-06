web analytics
Domestic worker drugged, pushed from third floor in Karachi

KARACHI: A female domestic worker on Saturday fell from the third floor of an apartment in Clifton which led to in her legs and arms fractured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident has raised serious concerns and prompted an investigation by local authorities.

The injured housemaid, in a statement, claimed she was drugged and pushed from the apartment. “I did not jump myself; someone pushed me. I am a domestic worker,” she stated.

According to the police officials, the woman suffered multiple fractures, including broken bones in both her legs and hands.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the veracity of the housemaid’s claims and to identify those responsible.

