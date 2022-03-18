Couple claims to ‘prove afterlife’ after CCTV captures ‘ghost’

A US couple claims to have found ‘proof of afterlife’ after their home CCTV footage showed captured footage of an alleged ‘ghost’ roaming their house at night.

Homeowners Joey and Radke claim that they were warned that the house is haunted when they moved in two years ago, but they didn’t attention to them as they were quite comfortable in the house, until now.

In the CCTV footage, that was placed to keep an eye on their pets, an unidentifiable figure can be seen moving around in the hallway.

Joey and his wife are sure that the footage shows a figure wearing a nightie with ‘bouffant hair’.

Joey decided to do a little research and asked his neighbours about the history of the house.

He claims that the alleged ghost in their house is of an elderly lady who died in the house years before, and she was found dead wearing a nightie.

Joey and his wife are convinced that the footage proves the existence of the ‘afterlife’.

“The video is like something from Paranormal Activity. When I saw it, I just thought ‘oh my God. I was creeped out.” Joey said.

He added that “We took it to my brother in law’s house to get it up on the TV and we could make out a woman with bouffant hair, like a beehive.”

“We just gasped. It freaks my wife out. She doesn’t want to talk about it.”

“A woman died in our bedroom many years ago. The neighbours say she was taken out by paramedics in her nightgown and in the video, you can see the figure is wearing a nightie.”

“The person we’re renting from said they thought they felt a presence and the previous renter said they saw demonic entities, shadows and something watching her while she was sleeping.

“I’m starting to notice things now because I’m more aware.

“I was in there a couple of days ago and I could see my own breath but we have a furnace in the house and thick plastic on the windows and you can feel the temperature difference when you go out into the hallway.

“I definitely know my cats saw it because one goes under the glass coffee table and peeks out down the hallway looking directly at the figure.”

“The figure is definitely levitating because it’s taller than me. About 20 seconds after it disappeared, I come out to go to the restroom and walk right through where she was standing.”

“I think it’s cool because I’m more curious. I want to see it again so I can ask questions.”

