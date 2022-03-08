Viral video: TikToker spots ‘ghost’ sitting next to her on TV reflection

A TikToker shared a video on her account that depicts someone sitting next to her on a television’s reflection as she was home alone at that time.

The pictures and the video of the spooky reflection have gone viral online with netizens wondering if it was a ghostly figure.

The woman, named Esmeralda who goes by the name @wonderwoman11 on TikTok, posted the clip showing a scary black figure sitting next to her on the couch.

In the video, she pans her camera to the left and then to the right to show that she was home alone. She then turns the camera toward her television that was switched off and showed the weird shadow beside her.

The woman is seen waving but the reflection on the TV doesn’t. “Am I tripping or? The reflection shows there’s a whole person sitting next to me,” the TikToker said in the clip.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral with some social media users calling it edited while others calling the reflection a ghost.

