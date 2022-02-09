Viral: ‘Ghost’ comes up with a strange request to Ghostbusters

A group of ghostbusters in England claimed to have captured a ghost on camera for first time at an airbase.

According to a report, the Retford Ghost Hunters claimed of them suddenly witnessing a strange eerie presence which held a cigarette at the defunct Royal Air Force Metheringham base.

The report mentioned that the location belonged to Catherine Bostock. The ghost is known as the “Metheringham Lass”.

The ghost reportedly waves to motorists and ask them to help her boyfriend who got injured in a bike accident.

The ghostbusters claimed of them catching the 19-year-old ghost during their live stream. They added that she also appeared in front of them.

Lincolnshire Live reported that she has been haunting the locality since 1945 after she and her boyfriend died in a road mishap.

The report mentioned that once the driver stops to help her, she approaches the car before coming in front of it and quickly vanishing. The ghost leaves behind a lavender aroma.

Rachel Parsons, Managing Director of the Retford Ghost Hunters, spoke about their experience in an interview.

“We get pictures of ghosts a lot and they’re great, but this is just ‘wow’,” she was quoted saying in the report. “It was right in front of the car.”

They already know about the reported presence of the supernatural force and decided to explore it.

They installed some motion-sensitive lights around that would detect movement on a vehicle after pulling on the side of the road.

She added that they heard a thump on the car after the ghost appeared before them.

