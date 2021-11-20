Hotel holds paranormal probe after reports of ‘ghosts, creepy voices’

A hotel held a paranormal investigation after guests reported hearing footsteps, hair pulling and phones from unoccupied rooms ringing at the reception.

Somerset Paranormal Investigators UK (SPI UK) conducted the probe at the Shrubbery Hotel in Somerset’s Ilminster on the evening of November 14.

The lead investigator of the SPI UK said that the hotel manager described the history of paranormal activity at the hotel, including several sightings of a cavalier in the dinning room, disembodied voices and the sensation of being touched in the kitchen and cellar.

There were also reports of phone calls to the reception from unoccupied rooms and sightings of the previous hotel owner. SPI UK teams probed various areas of the hotel.

“We use scientific equipment, and some of the older methods to investigate,” the lead investigator said. She said that the group experienced interference on their walkie talkies, which was “mimicking the team’s voices”.

“Everyone in the group heard our own voices come through asking for other team members when we were clearly standing on camera not touching the walkie talkies,” she added.

The team also heard “disembodied male voices” calling out the name of “Elizabeth”, which was reportedly the name of the first owner’s wife.

The investigators also reported that their hair were pulled upwards and felt touches and heard whistling in the building.